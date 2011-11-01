CHICAGO Bankrupt broker MF Global was allowed to resume liquidating customers' positions on major U.S. futures exchanges on Tuesday, providing a marginal bit of relief for some anxious clients.

Trade sources said the broker had begun processing grains and livestock orders on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange around midday. ICE Futures USA said in a statement that MF Global was able to liquidate outstanding open positions.

"We have started liquidating positions," an MF Global broker in Chicago said. He said that as of 11:30 am CDT (1630 GMT) on Tuesday the company had liquidated just 20 contracts, after liquidating about 100 contracts on Monday.

"Clients are liquidating because it's easier, quicker for them to start over somewhere else," said the broker, who declined to be named. He added that some clients had gotten out of the markets last week when talk spread of trouble for MF Global.

On Monday, following the bankruptcy filing, the CME, ICE and other major exchanges declared that MF Global would only be allowed to liquidate orders. Later in the evening, however, clearing houses LCH.Clearnet and CME said that the brokerage's membership had been suspended, raising questions.

Commodity traders said on Tuesday that activity remained well below average in most markets as some firms found that they still could not access funds held at MF Global and others were still working to transfer positions.

"That's what we're doing right there right now. We're able to offset positions only. CME products only at this point," said another MF Global employee in Chicago.

Trade sources said there was no mad rush by clients to close out their positions because those who had trading accounts with other brokers could transfer their positions.

The fall of MF Global, run by former Goldman Sachs chief Jon Corzine, joined with concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis to rattle commodities and financial markets.

