LONDON MF Global Holdings Ltd, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States on Monday, has some energy and commodities clients in Europe mostly via its UK unit MF Global UK Ltd.

The U.S. brokerage, led by ex-Goldman Sachs GS.N boss Jon Corzine, failed to protect customer accounts by keeping them separate from the firm's funds.

KPMG, appointed as administrators to MF Global' s UK arm, said it had been busy closing out positions all day under a new UK regime set up to prevent a repeat of the slow and painful work-out of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Affected customers were not named and the impact from the bankruptcy has not been quantified.

Following is an outline of MF Global's activities in the European energy and commodities market.

OIL AND ENERGY

* ICE Futures Europe's website shows MF Global UK Ltd was active in Brent crude, gasoil and natural gas contracts. ICE Futures Europe is the European unit of the Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange.

* MF Global says on its website it was Number 1 on the CME Group's New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Number 3 on ICE futures Europe in terms of volumes in financial year to March 2011.

* ICE Europe said on Monday that customers of MF Global were limited to trading for liquidation only on the exchange. Its clearing house ICE Clear Europe declared an event of default on Monday and suspended all clearing activities by MF Global UK Ltd with immediate effect.

* Market sources said the brokerage house has gradually been scaling down its emissions desk in London over the past couple of years.

* MF Global was not a major player in European power and gas markets, and had concentrated on offering clearing services for small-sized financial players, sources said.

* EEX, the European energy exchange for power, gas, carbon and coal, said that MF Global was suspended from being a clearing member of its clearing subsidiary, the European Commodity Clearing unit (ECC).

* "MF Global UK Ltd. has been suspended as General Clearing Member of ECC AG with immediate effect," a spokeswoman for EEX said on Tuesday. "Clearing at ECC is not affected in any respect," she added.

METALS

* MF Global UK was a category one ring dealing member of the London Metal Exchange, entitling them to trade in the ring, on LMESelect electronic trading and the telephone market.

* It provided futures and options market-making, brokerage and clearing services for metals including copper, aluminum, zinc, lead, tin, nickel, aluminum alloy, molybdenum, cobalt, steel billet, polypropylene and polyethylene.

* As a clearing member of the Commodity Exchange (COMEX) and the NYMEX, MF Global provided futures and options brokerage and clearing services for copper, gold and silver on COMEX, as well as platinum and palladium on NYMEX.

* It also offered over-the-counter (OTC) products and contracts, including LME versus COMEX copper arbitrage.

SOFTS, AGRICULTURE

* MF Global handled options, arbitrage, spreads, OTC solutions and physical delivery on the ICE and Liffe exchanges, according to its website.

* "Grains were definitely affected. Grain options volumes were miniscule yesterday compared to normal which suggests MF Global were pretty large options players in the U.S. grains," a European commodity fund analyst said.

* Trade sources said MF Global had a larger exposure in the corn market than it did in wheat or soybeans.

* CME Group data showed volumes on December corn options almost halved on Monday to 33,872 contracts, from Friday's volume of 61,714 contracts.

* Trading in Australian grain futures and options was suspended on bourse operator ASX Ltd's futures platform following the collapse of MF Global.

Sources: MF Global website, ICE, market sources

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, Emma Farge, Henning Gloystein, Vera Eckert, Nina Chestney, Sue Thomas and Sarah McFarlane; editing by Keiron Henderson)