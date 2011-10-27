France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N is said to have put its core U.S. futures brokerage up for sale after reporting a $191.6 million loss on Tuesday that has imperiled Chief Executive Officer Jon Corzine's ambitions to remake the firm into an investment bank.
Shares tumbled, but the broker itself remains a member in good standing of its futures clearinghouses, including those run by CME Group Inc (CME.O) and IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N).
As of August 31, MF Global was the eighth-biggest U.S. futures brokerage, with $7.3 billion in customer funds.
The firm's share of customers' assets held by U.S. futures brokers dropped to just over 4 percent as of August 31 from about 5.5 percent as of the end of July. (For a graphic please see reut.rs/vHFNvx)
Here is a brief look at some of the events the brokerage has weathered:
November 2005: London-based hedge fund Man Group Plc buys Refco LLC, the ninth-biggest U.S. futures brokerage, in an auction after parent Refco Inc filed for bankruptcy and its CEO was arrested for securities fraud.
2007: Man Group spins off its brokerage arm, which takes the name MF Global in an initial public offering.
February 2008: A rogue wheat futures trader racks up $141 million loss, sending MF Global shares plummeting by more than 90 percent.
October 2008 - CEO Kevin Davis resigns; former Chicago Board of Trade CEO Bernie Dan takes over as MF Global chief with promises to rebuild the firm.
March 2010 - Dan resigns, stays on with the company through May to help with the transition to incoming CEO Jon Corzine.
September 1 2011: MF Global discloses that it was recently required by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to boost its capital as protection against its exposure to European sovereign debt.
October 24: Moody's downgrades MF Global's bonds to Baa3, one notch above junk status.
October 25: MF Global reports $191.6 million third-quarter loss.
October 26: MF is reported to have hired Evercore to advise on strategic options.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
SAO PAULO Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.