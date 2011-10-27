MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N is said to have put its core U.S. futures brokerage up for sale after reporting a $191.6 million loss on Tuesday that has imperiled Chief Executive Officer Jon Corzine's ambitions to remake the firm into an investment bank.

Shares tumbled, but the broker itself remains a member in good standing of its futures clearinghouses, including those run by CME Group Inc (CME.O) and IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N).

As of August 31, MF Global was the eighth-biggest U.S. futures brokerage, with $7.3 billion in customer funds.

The firm's share of customers' assets held by U.S. futures brokers dropped to just over 4 percent as of August 31 from about 5.5 percent as of the end of July. (For a graphic please see reut.rs/vHFNvx)

Here is a brief look at some of the events the brokerage has weathered:

November 2005: London-based hedge fund Man Group Plc buys Refco LLC, the ninth-biggest U.S. futures brokerage, in an auction after parent Refco Inc filed for bankruptcy and its CEO was arrested for securities fraud.

2007: Man Group spins off its brokerage arm, which takes the name MF Global in an initial public offering.

February 2008: A rogue wheat futures trader racks up $141 million loss, sending MF Global shares plummeting by more than 90 percent.

October 2008 - CEO Kevin Davis resigns; former Chicago Board of Trade CEO Bernie Dan takes over as MF Global chief with promises to rebuild the firm.

March 2010 - Dan resigns, stays on with the company through May to help with the transition to incoming CEO Jon Corzine.

September 1 2011: MF Global discloses that it was recently required by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority to boost its capital as protection against its exposure to European sovereign debt.

October 24: Moody's downgrades MF Global's bonds to Baa3, one notch above junk status.

October 25: MF Global reports $191.6 million third-quarter loss.

October 26: MF is reported to have hired Evercore to advise on strategic options.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)