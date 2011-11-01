Aon to sell benefits outsourcing to Blackstone for up to $4.8 billion
Insurance broker Aon Plc said on Friday it agreed to sell its employee benefits outsourcing business to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP for up to $4.8 billion.
NEW YORK The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday stripped MF Global of its status as a primary dealer after the futures brokerage filed for bankruptcy protection.
The Fed announced its decision on its website. It had earlier suspended MF Global from conducting new business with the bank.
MF Global, run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, collapsed after regulators forced it to disclose large bets on debt issued by troubled euro-zone countries.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jan Paschal)
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.