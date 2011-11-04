The trustee liquidating MF Global's brokerage will have the authority to subpoena documents and examine personnel and the company's affiliates, creditors and counterparties, a bankruptcy judge ruled on Friday.

In a hearing held by telephone, Judge Martin Glenn said the request from trustee James Giddens was appropriate, given questions about whether the broker-dealer improperly mixed customer funds with its own capital.

Glenn denied a request from MF Global Holdings Ltd, the brokerage's parent company, which is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy, to sit in on examinations and receive copies of all subpoenaed documents.

"An investigation ... cannot be completed effectively if the trustee is required to reveal his investigatory methodology" before the probe is complete, Glenn said.

The brokerage late last month reported a "significant shortfall" in customer accounts. The latest figures peg the missing money at more than $600 million. The trustee and multiple regulatory authorities are looking into how the money disappeared.

An attorney for MF has said the company believes that, while some money has been slow to clear, there is no shortfall.

MF's CEO, former New Jersey Governor and former Goldman Sachs chief Jon Corzine, resigned on Friday, the day after news emerged that he had hired a white-collar defense attorney.

Eric Ivester, a lawyer for the bankrupt parent company, said his client lost access to key information since Giddens was appointed to liquidate the brokerage, and would be better able to maximize creditor recovery if it had access to the trustee's investigation.

"We have very limited resources, both in human capital and finances," Ivester said at Friday's hearing.

But James Kobak, counsel for Giddens, said it was inappropriate for the parent to "be looking over our shoulder as we do this work."

Glenn agreed, but also told the trustee's legal team to be as cooperative as possible on information sharing as the parent works to find value in its estate.

Giddens, who is also liquidating Lehman Brothers' brokerage, received similar subpoena power in that case, and other parties in the Lehman case were similarly barred from shadowing the investigation.

The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.

The parent's bankruptcy case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, in the same court, No. 11-15059.