A federal bankruptcy judge scheduled a Thursday hearing on a request by the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy of MF Global Holdings Ltd's broker-dealer unit to return about $520 million of cash to customers.

The hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT).

James Giddens, the trustee, late Tuesday asked for court permission to release the money, which he said represents close to 60 percent of the client cash that has been frozen at the MF Global Inc brokerage for more than two weeks.

