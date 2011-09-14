Brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MF.N, led by former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) chief executive Jon Corzine, said on Wednesday it would cut more than 30 percent of its equity sales, sales trading and research staff in Asia and Europe.

The job cuts are the latest in a series of steps taken by Corzine to transform the company into a commodities-focused investment bank.

While cutting jobs in some areas, MF Global said it intends to grow its equities presence to build its commodities and global policy research businesses.

"We will continue to invest in our Equities business globally in areas that complement our global corporate strategy," Peter Forlenza, global head of equities, said in a statement.

Shares of the company closed at $4.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)