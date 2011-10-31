MF Global Holdings Ltd was nearing a deal late Sunday night to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as soon as Monday and sell assets to Interactive Brokers Group, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

As per the tentative plan, MF Global's holding company would file for bankruptcy protection, the person told the Journal.

Interactive Brokers would then likely make an initial bid of about $1 billion during a court supervised auction, the person said, though the deal was described as complicated and that number could change.

The sale would need to be approved by a bankruptcy judge.

None of MF Global's regulated entities would seek bankruptcy protection, the person said.

The odds are high the plan gets executed, but it is "very far from a done deal," the person told the Journal.

MF Global is now suffering because of low interest rates and bets it made on European sovereign debt, and it is emerging as one of the hardest-hit U.S. financial firms in the fallout from Europe's economic crisis.

MF Global and Interactive Brokers could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.

