Nine months after U.S. futures broker MF Global collapsed, with roughly $1.6 billion in customer money still unaccounted for, about $220 million in customer funds has been reported missing at Iowa-based futures broker PFGBest, sending shock waves through an industry where customers already feel at risk.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which filed a complaint against PFGBest's futures brokerage Peregrine Financial Group Inc on Tuesday, has struggled to restore customer confidence in derivatives markets as the MF Global bankruptcy proceeds. The PFGBest case will put regulators, including PFG's front-line regulator the National Futures Association, and their proposed reforms under fresh scrutiny. Here are some of the more notable regulatory fixes that have already been put forward:

*Insurance fund for industry -- Futures industry executives and the NFA have largely dismissed this idea, but after the disclosure that PFG may have misappropriated customer funds, CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton reiterated his call for such a fund. CME Group in April set up a more limited fund, available only to farmers and ranchers and capped at $100 million, to backstop individual customers losing money in a brokerage collapse.

* Neutralize the "Corzine defense" -- Jon Corzine, the former Goldman Sachs banker who ran MF Global as its CEO until shortly after the bankruptcy, told lawmakers that he was unaware of any large transfers of customer money that could have resulted in the giant shortfall of funds. CME in April began requiring that the CEO or CFO must sign off on any transfers of more than 25 percent of excess customer funds. NFA has proposed a similar rule.

* More frequent reporting -- CME Group Inc and NFA now require brokers to make daily reports on their holdings of customers' funds. NFA also plans to require brokers to submit certain financial and operational information monthly or more frequently, and plans to make public some of the information on its website.

* Customer "escape pods" -- New CFTC rules that come into force in November will require margins to be held customer by customer, making it potentially easier in the future for customers to bail out of companies that have MF Global-style disasters. The CFTC is also looking at applying its new model for protecting collateral in cleared swaps - known as legal segregation, operational commingling - to futures trading. This model is aimed at keeping customer funds protected if another customer defaults, even if the broker defaults as well.

* Default fire drills -- The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act requires clearinghouses to conduct default management drills. Fire drills would force clearinghouses to work out in advance how they would transfer or liquidate positions at a defaulting firm, reducing confusion for customers and possibly speeding up the post-default process.

* Impose stiff penalties -- In 2007, about $600 million in segregated funds went missing when brokerage Sentinel Management collapsed, but no one has gone to jail or otherwise been punished for improperly mixing customer and house funds.

* Separate futures brokers from broker dealers -- MF Global was mainly a futures broker but was also registered as a broker dealer. When it filed for bankruptcy, the law required it to be handled as a broker dealer bankruptcy rather than a futures broker bankruptcy, which some say would have made it easier to free up funds to return to customers.

* Change bankruptcy law -- Some futures advocates argue that bankruptcy law and the Commodity Exchange Act are at odds over where customers stand in line in a bankruptcy, and want to ask Congress to change bankruptcy laws to allow futures customers of bankrupt futures brokers to jump to the head of the pay-me-back line. Any such effort could take years and face fierce lobbying against it.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jim Marshall)