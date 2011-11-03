WASHINGTON The shortfall in customer funds at MF Global is "troubling," the head of the U.S. futures regulator said on Thursday while stressing that account segregation is vital to protecting customers in the futures and swaps markets.

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, said in prepared remarks to lawmakers that the agency intends to take "all appropriate action" to maximize the recovery of customer funds and "discover the reason for the shortfall in segregated customer money."

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday after risky trades on European debt triggered its collapse. Regulators are still working to account for a roughly $600 million shortfall in customer funds.

"The most troubling aspect about the MF Global situation is the shortfall of customer money at the firm," Gensler told the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

"Segregation of customer funds is the core foundation of customer protection in the commodity futures and swaps markets. Segregation must be maintained at all times. That means at every moment of every day," he said.

Gensler said regulators, including the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission, will continue to coordinate their actions on the review of MF Global.

On Tuesday, CME Group said a transfer of funds from customer accounts at MF Global appeared to occur after a CME audit of the funds last week, which would be in violation of CFTC regulations and CME rules.

