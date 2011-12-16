CME Group revealed the identity of its auditor who is at the center of allegations that former MF Global chief Jon Corzine knew customer funds were improperly used, as part of a detailed description of the futures brokerage's final days.

In a timeline CME provided to a House Financial Services oversight subcommittee, and released on Thursday, the exchange operator identified the auditor as Director of Audits Mike Procajlo.

Contacted by Reuters, Procajlo said he could not comment. A CME spokeswoman would not elaborate on information in the document.

The timeline shows that MF Global officials were insistent in the firm's final hours that a shortfall in customer funds was an accounting error because it was "too big to be anything else."

It wasn't until the early morning of October 31, the day of MF Global's bankruptcy, that two MF Global executives told Procajlo the shortfall in customer funds was real.

They said that as much as $700 million was moved to the broker-dealer side of the business to meet liquidity issues in a series of transactions, starting possibly as far back as October 26.

Procajlo was also told there was a loan of $175 million of segregated funds to MF Global's UK arm.

The timeline then said Procajlo participated in a phone call with senior MF Global employees very early on October 31 "wherein one employee indicated that Corzine knew about loans that had been made from the customer segregated accounts."

MF Global filed for bankruptcy hours later.

Corzine got a chance on Thursday to hit back at the allegations. He told the House Financial Services oversight subcommittee that he was not aware of an improper use of customer funds.

"Let me be clear," Corzine said. "I did not instruct anyone to lend customer funds to MF Global or any of its affiliates, nor was I told that anyone had done so."

The firm suffered what it has called a classic run on the bank after it was forced to reveal that it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt, spooking investors and customers. Corzine resigned as CEO days later.

Federal investigators are probing why hundreds of millions of dollars in customer funds are missing, and whether the futures brokerage raided customer money to try to counter a liquidity crisis, a major violation of industry rules.

A trustee liquidating the firm has estimated the customer funds shortfall could be as high as $1.2 billion.

CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy first revealed Procajlo's allegations at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, without revealing Procajlo's identity.

Duffy said he has provided the information to the Justice Department and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The statement is the strongest allegation yet by a regulator against Corzine, a former Democratic senator, governor of New Jersey, and one-time leader of Goldman Sachs.

Duffy, who also testified at the House hearing on Thursday, told reporters that its law firm Jenner & Block quickly put together the timeline due to a request from lawmakers.

To view the timeline click: link.reuters.com/fef65s.

Duffy said the timeline shows that CME was duped by MF Global and was given falsified reports of customer segregated funds.

"We were getting falsified (customer fund) segregation reports," Duffy said during the hearing. "Our system has never failed in 75 years. In our opinion, someone has violated the law."

CME's document shows that MF Global turned over segregation reports on October 26 and October 27 that showed excess segregated funds of $116 million and $200 million respectively. The October 28 segregation report was the first one to show a shortfall.

However, after MF Global's bankruptcy, the firm turned over an amended segregation report that showed a $213 million deficiency on October 27.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Editing by Karey Wutkowski and Tim Dobbyn)