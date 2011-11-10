The trustee liquidating the brokerage unit of collapsed futures firm MF Global Holdings Ltd said on Thursday that he does not have the authority to transfer individual commodities accounts.

"While we have received many requests for individual transfers, we must treat all customers equally and fairly and do not have authority to make such transfers," trustee James Giddens said in a statement.

Giddens also said he is trying to find a buyer for the broker's securities accounts. He said the process of finding a purchaser is under way, but "there is no assurance of a successful transfer."

Giddens transferred thousands of commodities accounts to other brokers earlier this month.

Giddens also said there is still no timetable on the completion of an investigation by regulators and the trustee's staff into whether MF improperly commingled customer funds with the firm's money.

Until the investigation is complete, "we will not know the extent of any deficiency in funds," Giddens said.

