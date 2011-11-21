NEW YORK Collapsed futures brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK has asked to appoint a trustee to run its Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Not to be confused with James Giddens, the trustee liquidating MF's broker-dealer unit in a separate proceeding, MF Global and its creditors' committee are requesting a Chapter 11 trustee to take control of its assets, according to papers filed on Monday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), a member of the creditors' committee, said it would provide $26 million to keep MF Global afloat in bankruptcy if the company agrees to appoint a trustee, according to the filing.

Such an outside administrator is rare, and is reserved for cases in which a bankrupt entity's executives are accused of wrongdoing, or when it is in the estate's best interest.

MF Global is under investigation by regulators over what Giddens projects is $1.2 billion in customer funds missing from accounts. One question is whether the company improperly mixed that money with its own funds.

A spokeswoman for MF Global declined to elaborate on the request for a trustee.

(Reporting by Nick Brown in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)