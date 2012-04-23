Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N) posted its seventh straight quarterly loss, as it struggles to recover from the collapse of the housing boom.

Mortgage insurers protect lenders when homebuyers make down payments below 20 percent. During the housing boom, MGIC Investment, Radian Inc (RDN.N) and life insurer Genworth's (GNW.N) mortgage unit, insured millions of mortgages at low premiums.

When the crisis led to a wave of foreclosures, the insurers were forced to pay out billions of dollars and were left with weak balance sheets and high risk ratios.

MGIC, one of the largest mortgage insurers in the United States, posted a narrower first-quarter loss of $19.6 million, or 10 cents per share, helped by higher realized gains.

Realized gains rose to $77.6 million, from $5.8 million a year ago.

Net paid claims, paid in case of a default or foreclosure, fell slightly to $673 million.

The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.

The Milwaukee-based company's shares, which traded at the $65 levels before the housing crisis began, closed at $3.68 on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)