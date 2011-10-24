The seizure of PMI Group's unit over the weekend pushed shares of rivals MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N) and Radian Group Inc (RDN.N) lower on Monday as investors questioned the future of the embattled mortgage insurance industry.

U.S. mortgage insurers, that had insured millions of mortgages at low premiums, took a beating throughout the housing downturn and now have risk-to-capital ratios nearing maximum permissible levels.

In August, two of PMI's units had been ordered to stop writing new business as they failed to meet regulatory requirements.

MGIC's unit has been writing insurance only after obtaining waivers on its capital requirements from Fannie Mae FNMA.OB Freddie Mac FMCC.OB and a number of state regulators.

Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc (GNW.N), stuck with its loss-making U.S. mortgage insurance unit, said it may look to split the business.

Radian's shares were down 5 percent at $2.33 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, while those of MGIC were down about 4 percent at $2.20.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)