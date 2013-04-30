Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N) posted a wider first-quarter loss, hurt by lower investment income and a drop in realized gains.

The company's net loss widened to $72.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter from $19.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

MGIC shares fell as much as 14 percent to $4.70 before the bell.

This was MGIC's 11th straight quarterly loss, and analysts do not expect the company to post a profit until the first quarter of 2014.

The preliminary risk-to-capital ratio at MGIC's combined insurance operations fell to 23.1-to-1 as of March 31 from 47.8- to-1 as of December 31. Mortgage insurance regulators commonly allow for a maximum risk-to-capital ratio of 25-to-1.

The company, which has been exploring options to reduce its risk ratio, raised $1.15 billion through public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes during the quarter.

Realized gains in the first quarter fell to $1.3 million from $77.6 million a year earlier.

Net premiums earned fell to 6 percent to $247.1 million while investment income halved to $18.3 million.

MGIC shares closed at $5.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have almost doubled in value since February 28, when the company said it was evaluating options to reduce its risk ratio. The broader S&P 500 Index .INX has risen about 5 percent in the same period.

