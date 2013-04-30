Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N) posted a wider first-quarter loss, hurt by lower investment income and a drop in realized gains, sending its shares down as much as 14 percent before the bell.

This was MGIC's 11th straight quarterly loss, and analysts do not expect the company to post a profit until the first quarter of 2014.

MGIC and rivals Radian Group Inc (RDN.N) and life insurer Genworth Financial Inc's (GNW.N) mortgage unit protect lenders in cases where homebuyers make down payments below a certain threshold.

They have been struggling to recoup their losses after the housing bubble burst and foreclosures soared, saddling them with large claims on unpaid home loans and thin capital cushions.

The preliminary risk-to-capital ratio at MGIC's combined insurance operations fell to 23.1-to-1 as of March 31 from 47.8- to-1 as of December 31. Mortgage insurance regulators commonly allow for a maximum risk-to-capital ratio of 25-to-1.

MGIC's risk ratio was significantly above the permissible limit for the last three quarters of 2012. The company, which has been exploring options to reduce its risk ratio, raised $1.15 billion through public offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes during the quarter.

LOSS WIDENS

MGIC's net loss widened to $72.9 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter from $19.6 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 14 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Realized gains in the first quarter fell to $1.3 million from $77.6 million a year earlier.

Net premiums earned fell to 6 percent to $247.1 million while investment income halved to $18.3 million.

"The headline numbers look bad ... if you look at it on an operating basis there is an improvement but on a headline basis it's way below what the Street was expecting in terms of estimates," said Morningstar analyst Jim Ryan.

Losses incurred in the first quarter fell 21 percent to $266.2 million, primarily due to fewer new notices of default being received.

New notices of default - a measure of how many new mortgages entered delinquent status - fell 20 percent, helped by a recovery in the housing market and the fall in unemployment rate.

MGIC shares closed at $5.48 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have almost doubled in value since February 28, when the company said it was evaluating options to reduce its risk ratio. The broader S&P 500 Index .INX has risen about 5 percent in the same period.

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)