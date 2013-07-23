Mortgage insurer MGIC Investment Corp (MTG.N) posted its first quarterly profit in three years as fewer people defaulted on their home loans, sending its shares to a year high.

The second-largest U.S. private mortgage insurer has benefited from a recovering housing market.

The number of delinquent loans fell 24 percent in the second quarter to their lowest level in five years, Chief Executive Curt Culver said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I would expect that over time, we will increase our market share within the industry," Culver said on post-earnings call.

Private mortgage insurers are increasingly grabbing market share from the Federal Housing Administration, the biggest player in the sector, Culver added.

Mortgage insurance protects lenders in cases where homebuyers fall behind in their mortgage payments. MGIC's rivals include Radian Group Inc (RDN.N) and life insurer Genworth Financial Inc's (GNW.N) mortgage unit.

MGIC shares jumped as much as 13 percent, their biggest one-day jump since March 5, when the company announced plans to boost its capital reserves.

Shares of Radian, which reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, were up 4 percent at noon on the New York Stock Exchange. Genworth's stock was up 1 percent.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based MGIC has reported a loss in each of the last six fiscal years, with an aggregate net loss of $5.3 billion. Before its latest earnings, it last reported a quarterly profit in the second quarter of 2010.

The company reported a net profit of $12.4 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with a loss of $273.9 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding realized gains, MGIC earned 3 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

More timely repayments are helping mortgage insurers recover some of the losses incurred after the housing bubble burst and foreclosures soared.

The housing market recovery has also attracted investors such as John Paulson, who has this year bought 17 million shares in MGIC, tripled his holdings in Radian and raised his holdings in Genworth.

IMPROVING CREDIT QUALITY

The percentage of MGIC's loans that were delinquent, excluding bulk loans, fell to 10.16 percent as of June 30, from 12.51 percent a year earlier.

Insurance losses incurred in the second quarter more than halved to $196.3 million, reflecting fewer new delinquencies during the quarter.

"When it pays claims, it is paying less than what it paid historically, which is probably being driven by higher home prices," said Compass Point analyst Jason Stewart.

New notices of default - a measure of how many new mortgages entered delinquent status - fell 21 percent.

Stewart said falling new notices of default allows MGIC to lower its reserves against bad loans.

New insurance written in the second quarter was $8 billion, up a third from $5.9 billion a year earlier. But net premiums earned fell 2 percent to $237.8 million.

MGIC shares were up 11 percent at noon. They have risen about a third in the last three months, outperforming the broader S&P 500 Index .INX, which has risen about 9 percent in the same period.

(Additional reporting by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Robin Paxton and Sriraj Kalluvila)