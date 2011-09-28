A demonstrator sits in his wheelchair during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A demonstrator stands outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Michael Jackson impersonator Goward Horton films the Jackson family leaving court after the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Janet (L) and Tito Jackson, siblings of deceased pop star Michael Jackson, leave court after the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Katherine Jackson, mother of Michael Jackson, leaves court after the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

Prosecution witness Paul Gongaware (L), Co-CEO of AEG Live and Concerts West, is questioned by Deputy Dist. Atty. Deborah Brazil while testifying in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Prosecution witness Paul Gongaware, Co-CEO of AEG Live and Concerts West, gestures while testifying in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Deputy District Attorney Deborah Brazil questions a witness in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Dr. Conrad Murray wipes his eyes as his attorney J. Michael Flanagan (R) watches in this frame grab from pool video during opening arguments in Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

Defense Attorney Edward Chernoff gives his opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Dr. Conrad Murray (L) looks toward his lead attorney Edward Chernoff during his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

A demonstrator rests outside the courthouse during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Divina Baham and Sam Ivanova set up placards during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

A demonstrator holds up signs outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Stacy Ruggles, who claims to be an adminstrative assistant for Dr. Conrad Murray, holds a sign during the opening day of Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dr. Conrad Murray's attorney J. Michael Flanagan arrives during the opening day of Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A slide projection of Conrad Murray and propofol is shown during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

A slide projection of propofol is shown during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Beatrice Fakhrain (L) and Michelle Shaw read bible verses during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Janet Jackson arrives during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

A demonstrator affiliated with the group 'Justice 4 MJ' holds a placard outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/David McNew

La Toya Jackson arrives during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Demonstrators gather outside Los Angeles Superior Court during the opening day of Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

A slide projection of Michael Jackson's children is shown during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

A slide of the bed where pop star Michael Jackson died is presented as evidence during the prosecution's opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

A slide image of a bathroom in Michael Jackson's home is presented as evidence during the prosecution's opening argument in the Dr. Conrad Murray involuntary manslaughter trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles, California, September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

This image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen purports to show Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

This image taken from the prosecution courtroom evidence screen purports to show Michael Jackson lying on a hospital gurney in the screen grab from pool video during opening arguments in Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

Dr. Conrad Murray (C) wipes a tear during the opening arguments in his trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 27, 2011. REUTERS/Al Seib/Pool

Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse during Dr. Conrad Murray's trial in the death of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles September 28, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's doctor made repeated assurances about the "excellent condition" of the pop star in the weeks before his sudden death, jurors in the manslaughter trial of the physician were told on Wednesday.

Dr. Conrad Murray, on trial for causing the June 2009 death of the pop singer, also told an attorney working on Jackson's career comeback that the singer's medical records for the past five years "would be very tiny," one lawyer testified.

"Dr. Murray told me repeatedly that Michael Jackson was perfectly healthy, in excellent condition," Los Angeles lawyer Kathy Jorrie said on the witness stand in the second day of Murray's trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Murray's assurances to Jorrie, up until the eve of Jackson's death clashed with testimony on Tuesday from Kenny Ortega, the director of the planned "This Is It" concerts.

Ortega testified that less than a week before Jackson's death, the singer turned up at a rehearsal chilled, incoherent and psychologically troubled.

Jorrie was working in June on the contract between Murray, Jackson and concert promoter AEG Live -- the backer of 50 London concerts planned for 2009 that had been seen as the singer's comeback after years of career neglect.

Jackson, whose "Thriller" record remains the best-selling album of all time, was rehearsing for the concerts in the weeks before his death by drug overdose, principally the anesthetic propofol and sedatives.

Prosecutors have argued that Murray is responsible for Jackson's death by providing him the propofol as a sleep aid, which is not its normal use, and being negligent in his care.

Murray has admitted giving Jackson the surgical anesthetic propofol as a sleep aid but denied he is responsible for the death, which has been ruled a homicide.

In Tuesday's opening day statements, defense attorneys said Murray was trying to wean Jackson off his drug addictions, and they believe the singer caused his own death by self-administering excess propofol with sedatives.

Jorrie said that days before the singer's death she had asked Murray to help collect Jackson's medical records for the past five years for concert insurance purposes. Murray told her that because of Jackson's good health there were few incidents and that "his medical records would be very tiny."

Jorrie also testified that Murray wanted a CPR machine on site for the London shows citing Jackson's age, 50, and the "strenuous performances" he would be giving.

Wednesday's court session is also expected to see testimony from Jackson's personal assistant and other members of his staff who found the singer's lifeless body at his rented Los Angeles home on June 25.

Murray faces up to four years in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to last four to six weeks and is being shown live on U.S. television.

For a graphic view of the timeline and drugs involved in the Jackson trial, click here: link.reuters.com/kax93s

(Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Xavier Briand)