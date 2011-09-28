LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's doctor made repeated assurances about the "excellent condition" of the pop star in the weeks before his sudden death, jurors in the manslaughter trial of the physician were told on Wednesday.
Dr. Conrad Murray, on trial for causing the June 2009 death of the pop singer, also told an attorney working on Jackson's career comeback that the singer's medical records for the past five years "would be very tiny," one lawyer testified.
"Dr. Murray told me repeatedly that Michael Jackson was perfectly healthy, in excellent condition," Los Angeles lawyer Kathy Jorrie said on the witness stand in the second day of Murray's trial on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
Murray's assurances to Jorrie, up until the eve of Jackson's death clashed with testimony on Tuesday from Kenny Ortega, the director of the planned "This Is It" concerts.
Ortega testified that less than a week before Jackson's death, the singer turned up at a rehearsal chilled, incoherent and psychologically troubled.
Jorrie was working in June on the contract between Murray, Jackson and concert promoter AEG Live -- the backer of 50 London concerts planned for 2009 that had been seen as the singer's comeback after years of career neglect.
Jackson, whose "Thriller" record remains the best-selling album of all time, was rehearsing for the concerts in the weeks before his death by drug overdose, principally the anesthetic propofol and sedatives.
Prosecutors have argued that Murray is responsible for Jackson's death by providing him the propofol as a sleep aid, which is not its normal use, and being negligent in his care.
Murray has admitted giving Jackson the surgical anesthetic propofol as a sleep aid but denied he is responsible for the death, which has been ruled a homicide.
In Tuesday's opening day statements, defense attorneys said Murray was trying to wean Jackson off his drug addictions, and they believe the singer caused his own death by self-administering excess propofol with sedatives.
Jorrie said that days before the singer's death she had asked Murray to help collect Jackson's medical records for the past five years for concert insurance purposes. Murray told her that because of Jackson's good health there were few incidents and that "his medical records would be very tiny."
Jorrie also testified that Murray wanted a CPR machine on site for the London shows citing Jackson's age, 50, and the "strenuous performances" he would be giving.
Wednesday's court session is also expected to see testimony from Jackson's personal assistant and other members of his staff who found the singer's lifeless body at his rented Los Angeles home on June 25.
Murray faces up to four years in prison if convicted. The trial is expected to last four to six weeks and is being shown live on U.S. television.
For a graphic view of the timeline and drugs involved in the Jackson trial, click here: link.reuters.com/kax93s
