LONDON European employers' caution over hiring better qualified and paid staff on permanent contracts drove a 5 percent fall in gross profits at recruitment firm PageGroup MPI.L in the first half.

Hiring companies have struggled through a downturn that has pushed unemployment in some southern euro zone economies past 20 percent and the company said hiring was still sluggish across Europe although it was hopeful, as others in the sector are, that a recovery is underway.

Some of PageGroup's competitors, like Hays (HAYS.L), have managed to offset the poor economic backdrop by being more exposed to temporary hiring - which has picked up faster as some of Europe's more robust markets show signs of growth.

But even allowing for that trend, the company looks to be lagging its competitors and its shares fell around 4 percent after the results on Tuesday.

The world's no. 1 staffing firm Adecco last week reported profits well above forecast, driving its shares to a two and a half year high. Hays reported a 1 percent rise in net fee income, comparable to PageGroup's gross profit number under the different reporting systems used by the companies.

PageGroup gets only 20 percent of its gross profit from placing people in temporary jobs, while Hays gets around 60 percent.

"That reflects the salary level that we focus on, we focus on qualified, professional people," Chief Executive Steve Ingham said on Tuesday. "The higher the salary, the bigger the percentage in favor of perm (permanent)."

Ingham said that the lack of confidence in the economy and stringent hiring and firing rules in Europe was still denting the confidence of employers to take people on permanently, while candidates are also less likely to want to move roles.

PageGroup's businesses in France and Germany, representing around a fifth of the group's gross profit and more focused on filling permanent vacancies, shrank by 11 and 17 percent respectively. That was improved from falls of 17 percent and 27 percent in the first three months of the year.

TEMPS

British employers plan to hire new staff at the fastest rate since early 2008, adding to signs that the economy is continuing to strengthen. Though trade unions argue that much of the employment rise has been driven by workers settling for temporary jobs.

Ingham flatly refuted the idea that there has been a permanent shift in developed labor markets towards temporary workers in the markets PageGroup operates in, and he would not change his business along those lines.

"I would have to literally change our model and focus at salary levels considerably lower and start pulling out of emerging economies...which is not our strategy," he said.

"It's about supply and demand and I actually think these things recover quite quickly when the market does."

In the first six months of 2013, PageGroup revenue fell 0.9 percent to 503 million pounds ($779 million), with profit before tax falling 11.3 percent to 32 million pounds.

In July, Hays said that its full-year operating profit would be at the top of market estimates, which were up to 125.5 million pounds at the time, compared to the 128 million it made in 2012.

Ingham said that Britain had been "unusual", with profit roughly flat for almost two years, though the second quarter of 2013 was the highest in seven quarters.

"It's definitely feeling like its going in the right direction...but this is not a boom market yet in the UK by any means."

Shares in PageGroup were down 4 percent to 450.5 pence, the biggest mid-cap faller .FTMC, by 0450 ET.

(Editing by Paul Sandle and Patrick Graham)