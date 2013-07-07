Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LONDON Veteran British chat show host Michael Parkinson revealed on Sunday that he had prostate cancer, but said he was living a normal life and hoped to make a full recovery.
Parkinson, 78, who interviewed Muhammad Ali, Marlon Brando, Fred Astaire and Orson Welles in a career spanning 50 years, said he was diagnosed with the disease in May, was undergoing radiotherapy and suffering no side effects or pain.
"I'm 78 and I have had a good life," said Parkinson, who announced his retirement from television in 2007. "I shall be around for a while yet, to the delight of my friends and the dismay of my enemies."
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
WASHINGTON Television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz won a legal victory after a judge dismissed a lawsuit alleging he violated a Georgia food libel law after making claims on his show that some imported olive oil sold in U.S. supermarkets could be fake.