PARIS French tire maker Michelin (MICP.PA) on Wednesday reaffirmed its full-year sales and operating profit targets, despite an uncertain truck tire market in the fourth quarter, after it reported a 10.6 percent hike in third-quarter sales.

The company confirmed its previous estimates that sales volumes are likely to grow around 8 percent by year-end and said operating income should be "substantially" higher than in 2010. Earlier this year the company had simply said operating income would be "higher."

As previously flagged, free cash flow is expected to be temporarily negative in 2011, reflecting the impact of raw material costs.

Sales in the three months to September 30 rose to 5.14 billion euros ($7.1 billion) from 4.65 billion a year earlier, driven by price increases as well as stronger sales of specialty tires, which Michelin expects to remain buoyant in the fourth quarter.

But growth in replacement car tires in Europe and light truck tires will depend on winter sales to end-customers in the current quarter, the company said.

Michelin, whose origins go back to 1888 when it began making cycle tires, supplies tires used in cars, motorcycles, trucks and aircraft. It was also a supplier to the now-discontinued U.S. space shuttle program.

Its shares closed up 0.5 percent before the company statement at 52.28 euros, having lost around 12 percent of their value since the start of the year, but outperforming the European auto sector, down around 17 percent.

($1 = 0.724 Euros)

