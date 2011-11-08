PARIS French tire maker Michelin (MICP.PA) said it would sell its 9.98 percent stake in Korean peer Hankook Tire (000240.KS) in a move to streamline its portfolio and generate cash.

Michelin could raise up to $610 million through the sale, a person with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The French company is selling 15.19 million shares in Hankook at a price of 43,000-45,000 won each, equivalent to a discount of 3.5-7.8 percent on Tuesday's closing price of 46,650 won ($41.76).

The bookbuilding will start immediately and will be managed by Citigroup (C.N), Michelin said.

The proceeds of the sale, which is being done through an institutional private placement, will allow Michelin to accelerate its expansion strategy in high-growth markets, the company said.

Shares in Michelin, which have lost around 6 percent of their value this year, were trading 1.5 percent higher at 51.15 euros at 0822 GMT (3:22 a.m. ET).

(Additional reporting by Daniel Stanton; Editing by James Regan)