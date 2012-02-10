Members of French tire manufacturer Michelin work where 6,500 tires are stocked on the racing circuit few hours before the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race in Le Mans, central France, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Michelin SCA (MICP.PA), the world's No.2 tiremaker, raised its 2015 profit goal by a quarter to 2.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion), encouraged by demand from European and U.S. truckmakers, rising prices and strong growth in outsize tires for the mining industry.

The French company, which makes tires for everything from bicycles to airliners, said net income rose 39 percent to 1.46 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2011, beating analysts' expectations of 1.32 billion, on a 16 percent increase in revenue to 20.72 billion.

Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, saw earnings rise this year on the back of price rises introduced to offset escalating raw material costs.

"I'd expected to see some slippage on price and (product) mix, but it's surprisingly strong," London-based Credit Suisse analyst Erich Hauser said.

Michelin shares rose as much as 2.20 euros or 3.9 percent, and were 2.8 percent higher as of 0839 GMT. The stock has recorded a 1 percent decline over the past 12 months, compared with a 9 percent drop for the STOXX Europe 600 autos and parts index .SXAP.

The increase in profit came despite a sales volume increase of just 6.7 percent, lower than the 8 percent advance the company had forecast.

But price hikes boosted earnings by 2.01 billion euros, outstripping the 1.75 billion euro negative impact of higher raw material costs. In July, Michelin had predicted pricing would only cover the rising bill for rubber, steel and oil-derived synthetic rubber.

Material costs will dent 2012 earnings by a more limited 300 to 350 million euros, the company predicted.

BUOYANT DEMAND

Sales to truck manufacturers jumped 56 percent in North America and 35 percent in Europe last year. Demand from U.S. vehicle makers remained buoyant in the fourth quarter, with gains of 22 percent gain in car tire sales and 49 percent in heavy trucks.

Before one-time gains and losses, operating income rose 15 percent last year to 1.95 billion euros, or 9.4 percent of sales, compared with a 9.5 percent operating margin in 2010.

Car- and truck-tire margins fell, weighed down by the higher materials bill, while so-called specialty tires for planes, agriculture and earthmovers used in mining recorded a sharp increase in profitability.

"Specialty tires are what's driving this beat, and it's a business where only Michelin is really present in Europe," Credit Suisse's Hauser said.

Michelin is targeting a 9 percent return on capital every year until 2015 while aiming to pay out 30 percent of its profit as dividends. Sales volumes are seen growing 25 percent by 2015 and 50 percent by 2020.

Chief Executive Michel Rollier said Jean-Dominique Senard, named last year to succeed him, would take over the top job at the company's May 11 shareholder meeting.

The French tiremaker, which ranks behind Bridgestone (5108.T) of Japan in global production, raised 1.2 billion euros in a 2010 share issue to finance an emerging market expansion adding the equivalent of one new plant each year.

The company said it would raise its dividend to 2.10 euros per share from 1.78 euros a year before.

($1 = 0.7517 euros)

(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and David Holmes)