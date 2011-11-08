HONG KONG French tire maker Michelin (MICP.PA) could raise up to $610 million with the sale of its stake in South Korea's Hankook Tire (000240.KS), a source with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

The company is offering 15.19 million shares in Hankook at a price of 43,000-45,000 won each, equivalent to a discount of 3.5-7.8 percent to Tuesday's closing price of 46,650 won ($41.76), said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. ($1 = 1117.000 Korean Won)

