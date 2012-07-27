Members of French tyre manufacturer Michelin work where 6,500 tyres are stocked on the racing circuit few hours before the Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race in Le Mans, central France, June 12, 2010. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS French tire maker Michelin (MICP.PA) said first-half net profit rose 37 percent as price increases helped to offset the slump in Europe's auto market and broader economy and confirmed that it expects a full-year rise in operating income.

Net income advanced to 915 million euros ($1.13 billion) from 667 million in the year-earlier period, the company said in a statement on Friday. Revenue rose 5.9 percent to 10.71 billion euros even as volumes fell, bolstered by price hikes implemented last year.

Michelin, based in Clermont-Ferrand, central France, is adding the equivalent of a new plant each year as it expands in emerging markets such as China. The company, which ranks behind Japan's Bridgestone (5108.T), is pursuing a 2.5 billion-euro operating income goal for 2015.

Sales volumes fell 8.3 percent and are expected to be down 3 to 5 percent for the full year, but the drop will be offset by more favorable raw materials costs and a positive currency effect, the company said in a statement.

Before one-time gains and losses, first-half operating income rose 36 percent to 1.32 billion euros, or 12.3 percent of sales, from 971 million, or a 9.6 percent margin.

The company posted 7 million euros in free cash flow for the first half and reiterated its target for a positive full-year number.

Operating income will show a "clear increase" for full-year 2012, it also said, reiterating an earlier forecast.

Net debt rose to 2.18 billion euros from 1.81 billion at the end of December, Michelin said.

($1 = 0.8130 euros)

