DETROIT Authorities are investigating an explosion that destroyed a car in a city south of Detroit, injuring a man and his two sons, a spokesman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Wednesday.

The explosion happened Tuesday evening in Monroe, Michigan, which is along Lake Erie between Detroit and Toledo, Ohio, ATF Special Agent Donald Dawkins said.

ATF has not confirmed the type of device used and investigators were going over the vehicle again "to make sure we extract every piece of evidence that we may be able to, what type of device, how it was detonated," Dawkins said.

He declined to release the identity of the injured man or his sons, but said the father's injuries were not believed to be as severe as those of his sons. ATF, Michigan State Police and Monroe Police were all investigating, he said.

"We have some theories, but that is all they are now," Dawkins said of possible motivations for the bomb.

(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Jerry Norton)