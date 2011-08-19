CHICAGO It was a yabba dabba don't that caused a bam bam, bam bam.

A 24-year-old man was arrested near Detroit this week after he tried to stop his pickup truck by dragging his feet -- and ran into four other vehicles.

Police in Roseville, Michigan, say the driver resorted to the unconventional technique, pioneered by Fred Flintstone, the accident-prone lead character in the popular 1960s cartoon "The Flintstones," after he discovered his truck's brakes had failed but decided to go ahead and use the vehicle anyway.

The man's desperate and unsuccessful efforts to stop the truck were captured on the video camera of the patrol car that ultimately pulled him over.

The driver, who police declined to identify because he has not yet been arraigned, was arrested on accusations of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. His truck has been impounded.

No one was seriously injured in the four minor collisions.

Roseville Deputy Police Chief James Berlin said in a statement the man would be arraigned next month, when he would have an opportunity to "explain his moronic decision-making."

