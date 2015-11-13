DETROIT An elderly Michigan woman was sentenced on Friday to nine to 25 years in prison in the 1998 death of her granddaughter.

Lois Janish, 75, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in September in Genesse County Court in a case related to the disappearance of her 14-year-old granddaughter Coral Hall.

The teen had last been seen using a pay phone outside a bar in Flint, Michigan. She was calling a friend following a fight with Janish.

Over the years, Janish has made a number of statements to authorities about the whereabouts of her granddaughter and at one point admitted to killing her using a hammer.

Hall's body has never been found, making it a difficult case for prosecutors to prove had it gone to trial.

(Reporting by Serena Maria Daniels in Detroit; Editing by Frank McGurty)