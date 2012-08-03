Michigan voters in November will decide the fate of a law that gave the state more control over struggling local governments after a court on Friday gave voters a chance to repeal it.

The State Supreme Court said election officials will be directed to certify the measure for the November 6 election.

The union-backed Stand Up for Democracy coalition had collected enough valid signatures on petitions for certification, however questions over whether the proper type size was used on the petitions led the matter to the supreme court, which heard arguments last week.

Michigan's attorney general has said the 2011 law, known as Public Act 4, will be suspended once it is certified for the ballot and that a former, weaker emergency manager law will take its place in the interim.

Parts of an April financial stability agreement between Detroit and the state depend on Public Act 4, which boosted Michigan's ability to intervene in financially troubled local governments and gave state-appointed emergency managers enhanced powers to run those governments. Four Michigan cities and three school districts have emergency managers.

