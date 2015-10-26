A Michigan woman was sentenced on Monday to up to 20 years in prison in the death of her newborn son, who was found sealed in a plastic bag at her desk in March, prosecutors said.

Kimberly Pappas, 26, had pleaded guilty earlier in October to second-degree murder and agreed to a sentence of from nine to 20 years in prison, which Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow imposed on Monday, prosecutors said.

"The pain and the grief and regret that I have about this really can't be put into words. It's going to be with me for the rest of my life," Pappas told the judge at the hearing.

The Wyandotte, Michigan, woman had been charged with felony murder, premeditated murder and first-degree child abuse in the death of the boy at a workplace in Redford.

"I just want to say that I am sorry and I wish I had made the right choices that would have stopped all of this," she said.

Prosecutors said Pappas gave birth to a full-term boy in an office bathroom on March 31 in Redford, Michigan. An employee called the fire department for help that day, but efforts to resuscitate the baby were unsuccessful.

Police said the baby was found sealed in a plastic bag. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office found that the newborn died by asphyxiation and ruled the death a homicide.

A lawyer representing Pappas asked the judge to recommend that she receive psychiatric help while serving her sentence. Her attorneys had argued previously that Pappas did not intend to kill the newborn and needed therapy and counseling.

