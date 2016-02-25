Michigan Governor Rick Snyder speaks during the official launch of VLF Automotive at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, in this January 12, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/Files

WASHINGTON Michigan Governor Rick Snyder will testify at a House oversight committee hearing on March 17 on the Flint, Michigan, drinking water crisis, the panel said on Thursday.

Snyder, a Republican, has publicly apologized for the crisis in which thousands of children are believed to have ingested dangerous amounts of lead from the city's water.

Snyder has also said missteps by the federal Environmental Protection Agency helped lead to the crisis in Flint, a predominantly African-American city of 100,000 about 60 miles (100 km) northwest of Detroit.

Under direction of a state-appointed city manager in 2014, Flint changed its water supply from Detroit's to the Flint River, and the more caustic water helped to leach lead, a neurotoxin, from old pipes into the drinking water.

The former city manager, Darnell Earley, and the former Midwest EPA chief, Susan Hedman, will also testify before the committee at separate hearing on March 15.

