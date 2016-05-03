WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with 1,000 residents of Flint, Michigan, at a roundtable discussion about the city's water crisis during his visit to the Detroit suburb on Wednesday, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters in a daily press briefing, also said the president would visit a local food bank and would likely have an opportunity to meet with the city's mayor and Michigan's governor.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Doina Chiacu and David Alexander; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)