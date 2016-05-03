Mercedes-Benz undecided if it will sell future U.S. diesels
NEW YORK Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz USA chief said the German automaker has not decided whether to resume selling diesel vehicles in the United States.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with 1,000 residents of Flint, Michigan, at a roundtable discussion about the city's water crisis during his visit to the Detroit suburb on Wednesday, the White House said.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, speaking to reporters in a daily press briefing, also said the president would visit a local food bank and would likely have an opportunity to meet with the city's mayor and Michigan's governor.
OSLO Scientists have tracked fish off New York by following the traces of DNA left in the water, a technique that could help gauge life in rivers, lakes and the oceans around the world, a study showed on Wednesday.