WASHINGTON President Barack Obama will meet with the mayor of Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday to discuss the city's problems in dealing with lead-contaminated water, the White House said.
Obama, who on Saturday ordered federal aid for state and local response efforts in Genesee County, which includes Flint, will meet with Mayor Karen Weaver, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said.
"The situation is anything but being ignored by the White House," Earnest told a news briefing at the White House.
