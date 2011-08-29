Shares of chipmaker Micron Technologies (MU.O) rose as much as 7 percent on Monday, tracking gains made by its Asian peers on a rise in spot prices DRAM, or memory chips.

Micron is the only U.S.-based manufacturer of DRAM modules, used as primary memory in PCs, but the slowing pace of growth in PC sales has hurt DRAM prices in the last few quarters.

Spot prices for DDR3 2 Gigabit type DRAM chips rose to as much as $1.04 on the DRAMexchange on Monday and averaged $1.02 during the session, building on the 3.6 percent increase on Friday.

"DRAM pricing has been strong over the past three days. And it is the first time you have seen any increases in DRAM average selling price in 3-4 months," Avian Securities analyst Win Cramer said.

Weak chip prices have weighed on chipmakers, with even market giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) warning of fragile consumer demand.

Micron shares, which have almost halved in value in the last three months, were up 5 percent in morning trade on Nasdaq in heavy trade. They touched a high of $6.08 earlier.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma and Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)