Chipmaker Micron Technology (MU.O) posted a net loss for the fourth straight quarter as an increase in DRAM prices failed to offset weak margins from sales of its flash products that are used in USB and solid-state drives.

Micron, which counts Intel Corp (INTC.O) and Hewlett-Packard Co (HPQ.N) among its customers, sold 40 percent more NAND Flash products in the quarter ended May 31 than they did in the second quarter. But this was offset by a fall in average selling prices, the company said.

"The worse than feared May quarter results was not too surprising given the degree of NAND margin degradation in Q3," analysts at RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"We await clarity on key DRAM and NAND metrics in Aug quarter which could suggest that May quarter was the bottom as NAND pricing declines could abate for the remainder of the year."

Micron said average selling prices of its dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips, that are mostly used in PCs, rose 7 percent, suggesting it is finally benefiting from the gradual improvement in prices, as manufacturers cut capacity to match demand a year after the Thailand floods.

"In the PC segment, we have seen some improvement in demand after two quarters ... somewhat related to the improved availability of hard drives," Chief Operating Officer Mark Adams said on a conference call with analysts.

Slower industry supply growth and demand recovery has improved PC pricing, he said.

Micron is in exclusive talks to buy bankrupt Japanese DRAM chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, a deal that will give Micron a 25 percent share of the global market for DRAM chips, moving it to second place behind Samsung Electronics (005930.KS).

It will also give the U.S. company access to Elpida's technology in chips for smartphones and tablets.

The company may request creditors to cut 90 percent of Elpida's unsecured debt, Japanese media reported earlier this month.

Micron reported March-May net loss of $320 million, or 32 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $75 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose modestly to $2.17 billion from $2.14 billion.

Analysts expected a loss of 20 cents per share, on revenue of nearly $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company, which closed at $6.12 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, fell nearly 3 percent to $5.97 in heavy after-hours trading.

(This story has been refiled to correct thecond bullet to clarify that third quarter revenue was $2.17 billion)

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)