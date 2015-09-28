A Microsoft logo is seen at a pop-up site for the new Windows 10 operating system at Roosevelt Field in Garden City, New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Microsoft Corp said it was changing the way it reported financial results to reflect its emphasis on cloud and mobile businesses.

Starting this quarter, the company will report revenue and operating income based on three businesses - Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing.

The Productivity and Business Processes will include Office and Office 365 as well as its Dynamics and Dynamics CRM (customer relationship management) online software.

The Intelligent Cloud segment will include server products and services such as Windows Server and Azure.

The More Personal Computing segment will include results from licensing of the Windows operating system, devices such as Surface and phones, Xbox gaming consoles, and search.

The company previously reported under six segments, which were lumped together under two broad categories - Devices & Consumer and Commercial.

Microsoft is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Oct. 22.

