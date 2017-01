A Microsoft logo is seen a day after Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion purchase of LinkedIn Corp, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

HELSINKI Microsoft (MSFT.O) on Monday confirmed it will close its Finnish mobile phone unit and cut up to 1,350 jobs in the Nordic country.

The cuts, initially announced in May, are part of Microsoft's plan to shed 1,850 jobs from its smartphone business.

Microsoft bought the troubled phone business in 2014 from Nokia (NOKIA.HE), Finland's biggest company.

