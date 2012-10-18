Uber hires ex-U.S. Attorney General Holder to probe sexual harassment
Microsoft Corp said its fiscal first-quarter profit fell on Thursday, hurt by a dip in computer sales running its Windows operating system and the deferral of some revenue ahead of upcoming releases of its core Windows and Office products.
Commentary:
TRIP CHOWDRY, ANALYST, GLOBAL EQUITIES RESEARCH
"There was a revenue miss and it's looking a little light on the EPS side.
"The first two months of the quarter were very nice, but it seems like there was some macro undercurrent in the third month. It did not just start with Microsoft but Google too, and also HP and IBM.
"To us it seems like the macro conditions certainly deteriorated in the third month, and no tech company will be immune to it."
KIM CAUGHEY FORREST, SENIOR ANALYST, FORT PITT CAPITAL GROUP
"I see Microsoft as a business-orientated software company. The shortfall stemming from PC or lack of PC sales, isn't troubling. Everybody told you this would happen. That's where I think the shortfall came in revenue.
"I'm surprised at strength in server and tools. I was surprised to see that the unearned revenue - businesses buying licenses on a subscription basis -- were what we expected. It's a little bit ahead of what the Street expected for those."
DANIEL IVES, ANALYST, FBR CAPITAL MARKETS
"Investors were not expecting a home run.
"All expectations are on the launch of Windows 8 and the entrance into the tablet market. In light of the environment, the macro and PC situation, these are respectable numbers. There's more focus on the coming year with Windows 8 and the Surface tablet."
(Reporting By Liana Baker and Nicola Leske in New York)
