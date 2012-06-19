SAN FRANCISCO Microsoft Corp took the wraps off its "Surface" tablet on Monday, taking aim at a market dominated by Apple Inc's iPad.

The Surface will come in two versions, one running Windows RT, based on the same chip designs that power most tablet computers today, and a higher-performance version running Windows 8 Pro.

Here's how the basic Surface measures up against the iPad:

* The RT Surface boasts a thickness of 9.3 millimeters, versus the iPad's 9.4 millimeters.

* It will weigh about 1.5 pounds. Apple's iPads weigh 1.44 pounds and 1.46 pounds for the WiFi and 4G LTE versions, respectively.

* A 10.6-inch-diagonal screen, compared with the iPad's 9.7-inch screen. The Surface also features a unique 16:9 aspect ratio.

* The RT Surface is configurable with 32 GB or 64 GB of storage. Apple's iPad has 16 GB, 32 GB and 64 GB options.

* Pricing was not revealed on Monday, except that it would be "competitive" with current tablets and Intel-powered Ultrabooks. Apple's iPads go for $499 to $699 for the WiFi model, and $629 to $829 for various storage sizes of the 4G LTE model.

* The RT Surface features a built-in kickstand and comes with a cover that doubles as an ultra-thin keyboard. Apple's iPad supports a plethora of third-party covers, stands and keyboards, as well as its own Smart Cover for $39 to $69.

* The Surface features USB ports, 2x2 MIMO antennae and MicroSD slots, as well as display outputs. Apple's iPad features the 30-pin dock connector port.

(Reporting By Mauro Whiteman; Editing by Richard Pullin)