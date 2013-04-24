South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
SEATTLE China's ZTE Corp, one of the world's largest smartphone makers, has agreed to pay Microsoft Corp a royalty for devices it makes using Google Inc's Android and Chrome operating systems.
ZTE is the latest in a line of hardware manufacturers that have struck a patent deal with Microsoft, which has successfully argued that Android - which Google provides free to handset makers - uses Microsoft-owned technology.
Google itself, and its Motorola phone maker unit, are the most notable holdouts against a patent agreement with Microsoft. Those differences could be settled soon, depending on the judge's verdict in a patent trial in Seattle.
Reaching agreement with ZTE means Microsoft now has patent deals in place with four of the five leading Android phone makers.
It already has agreements with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Corp, and with Taiwan's HTC Corp.
It has no deal with China's fast-growing Huawei Technologies Co Ltd.
The ZTE deal marks progress for Microsoft with companies operating in China, following last week's patent agreement with contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, parent of Foxconn.
Microsoft said it now has Android patent deals with about 20 device makers, and 60 percent of Android phones sold worldwide are covered by a Microsoft patent license.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Ryan Woo)
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.