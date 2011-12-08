Rising tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear program have reignited fears of possible military conflict in the vital oil and gas producing region.

The global economy depends on reliable flows of oil and gas from major producers in the Middle East to energy-hungry regions of Asia, Europe and North America.

The Middle East accounted for about 30 percent of the 82.1 million barrels a day (bpd) of oil produced across the globe in 2010, according to the BP Statistical Review.

About half of the world's oil is shipped by sea and most of it passes through one of three narrow shipping lanes, two of them in the Middle East. As a result, even brief blockages could cause price spikes that threaten global economic growth.

Oil and gas pipelines have also been subject to disruption, with several attacks on oil installations and gas pipelines in the region in this and previous years.

Below are some facts about the major energy transit routes of the Middle East, threats they face and possible alternative routes should they be severed.

STRAIT OF HORMUZ

The most important oil transit channel in the world, with some 15.5 million barrels or about a third of all seaborne shipped oil passing through in 2009, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Most of the crude exported from Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Iraq -- together with nearly all the liquefied natural gas (LNG) from lead exporter Qatar -- must slip through a four-mile (6.4 kilometer) wide shipping channel between Oman and Iran.

Around three-quarters of the crude emerging the Gulf is sent to Asia -- mainly Japan, India, South Korea and China.

Iran's oil minister said in mid November Iran could use oil as a political tool in the event of any future conflict over its nuclear program and analysts say it could try to block the narrow channel.

But petro-dollar dependent Iran depends on Hormuz being open to export all of its oil, which is a major disincentive for Tehran to try to close it.

U.S. warships also patrol the area to ensure the safe passage of about 17 percent of all the oil traded worldwide.

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES

In the unlikely event that the Strait of Hormuz becomes impassable -- due to rising conflict with Iran, a major shipping accident or terrorist attack -- longer, costlier routes would be needed to get the oil to market.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia used to pump oil through the Trans Arabian Pipeline across Jordan, Syria and Lebanon to the Mediterranean. But since the different legs of the 0.5 million-bpd "Tapline" were shut from 1976 to 1990, Saudi has exported most of its crude on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The only other operational pipeline route for Saudi crude is the Petroline, or "East-West Pipeline," which mainly transports crude from fields clustered in the east the Red Sea port of Yanbu for export to Europe and North America.

The 5-million-bpd Petroline could transport around 60 percent of total Saudi exports -- which can get close to 8 million bpd. But it is already used for supplying markets west of the Suez Canal, leaving less than 5 mln bpd of spare capacity for fuel looking for another way out of the Gulf.

Around two thirds of Saudi crude exports goes to Asia, so pumping it west across the desert and then shipping it east means tankers would also have to sail through the pirate-infested Bab el-Mandab Strait and Gulf of Aden on a voyage that is about 1,200 miles and five days longer.

A parallel 290,000 bpd Abqaiq-Yanbu natural gas liquids (NGL) pipeline links gas processing plants in the east with NGL export facilities at Yanbu. But it too only provides a partial alternative to Saudi shipments of NGL from the Gulf.

Saudi energy infrastructure has been targeted by terrorist groups but heavy protection has so far prevented major problems. The kingdom is thought to keep some "redundancy" in its export system as insurance against some facilities being disabled, according to the EIA. Saudi Aramco refuses to comment on what those options are.

There has been talk of reopening the long Saudi leg of the Tapline to Jordan but it is unclear how quickly a pipeline closed for two decades could be resurrected and there seems little prospect of the leg across Syria being reopened soon.

OTHER GULF PRODUCERS

Iran (the world's third biggest crude exporter), fourth-placed UAE, Kuwait (6th) and Qatar (15th) currently rely entirely on the Strait of Hormuz being open.

As the Iran nuclear dispute has intensified, the UAE has accelerated work on a Hormuz -bypassing oil pipeline able to carry around 2 million bpd from its oilfields across the northern tip of the Arabian Peninsula to the Gulf of Oman.

The Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline (ADCOP), being built by China National Petroleum Corp, is expected to start pumping about 1 million bpd of UAE crude to the port of Fujairah from December 2011.

It is expected to gradually increase flows to over 2 mln bpd, or nearly all of the UAE's typical crude export volumes of 2.1-2.4 mln bpd.

Although a small crude exporter, Qatar exported nearly 95 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in 2010, according to BP Statistics, of which nearly 76 bcm sailed through Hormuz as LNG and 17.4 bcm was sent by the Dolphin pipeline to the UAE.

Dolphin could transport up to 90 million cubic meters a day (32.8 bcm/yr) of Qatari gas to the UAE.

Some of the extra gas could be sent to Oman, which already takes about 1.9 bcm from Qatar, freeing up a little more Omani gas for export as LNG. But a lack of pipeline links with export terminals on the eastern tip of Oman means the additional amounts would be insignificant for world gas markets and Qatar.

IRAQ

Nearly 80 percent of Iraq's crude is exported through Gulf ports, mostly to Asia, with the rest exported via a 1.6 million bpd pipeline through Kurdistan to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

There are plans to increase the northern export route capacity by 1 million bpd, to help cope with an expected surge in Iraqi crude production and reduce reliance on the Gulf ports which are already running close to capacity, but the existing pipeline has been dogged by a decade of disruption.

The 1.65-million bpd Iraqi Pipeline across Saudi Arabia (IPSA) which has been shut since the first Gulf War in 1991, may again be used to transport crude south to the Petroline. But if Iraq's tanker exports through Hormuz were blocked there is little chance of any Iraqi crude finding space in Saudi's only remaining export route.

The 0.7 million bpd Iraq-Syria-Lebanon Pipeline has been unusable since the 2003 war in Iraq but could be fixed.

IRAN

Iran's total reliance on crude exports through Hormuz is one of the reasons why it is unlikely to be blocked even if tensions between its uneasy neighbors or Washington escalate.

Iran is considering several international oil pipeline projects but does not export LNG and its pipeline plans have made little progress.

SUEZ CANAL/SUMED

The western route for Middle Eastern crude and LNG to Europe and the Americas makes the narrow Bab el-Mandab strait between Africa and the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula less important for world energy supply than Hormuz but the closure of either could send shockwaves around the world.

The closure of the Suez Canal, through which around 735,000 bpd of crude passed in 2010, would not be disastrous for crude exports from the Middle East because only around 428,000 bpd sailed north in 2010.

The 2.3-million bpd Sumed pipeline connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean -- which is 65 percent filled with Saudi, 25 percent Iranian and 4 percent Kuwaiti crude -- could accommodate it because Sumed flows have averaged less than 1.l5 million bpd for the last two years thanks to rising demand in Asia, dampened European demand and some ships avoiding the region altogether.

However, the 300,000 bpd of crude that sailed south through the Suez in 2010 would be unable to use the one-way pipeline, while some 1.5 million bpd of gasoline, fuel oil and two huge LNG tankers that use it every day would be blocked because it only transports crude.

BAB EL MANDAB

The closure of either the Suez or Sumed could be managed by heavier reliance on the other. But a blockage of the 2-mile wide shipping lanes between unstable Yemen and mainland Africa would render both of them nearly redundant, except for Saudi crude pumped through the Petroline and loaded at Yanbu and sent north.

The U.S. EIA estimates over 3-4 million bpd of oil typically sails through the narrow, pirate-infested channel and its closure would force oil and LNG tankers to sail around the southern tip of Africa, tying up tankers for weeks and driving up costs.

In 2002, a French oil tanker was attacked off the coast of Yemen, an established base for a wing of al Qaeda, two years after an attack on the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Cole in the Yemeni port of Aden near the Bab al Mandab.

(Reporting by Daniel Fineren)