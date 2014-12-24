WASHINGTON The U.S.-led campaign against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq included 10 air strikes in Syria on Wednesday and seven in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

Eight of the strikes in Syria were centered around the contested border town of Kobani near the Turkish border, the Combined Joint Task force said. It said two other strikes hit a crude oil collection point near Dayr az Zawr and an Islamic State weapons stockpile near Raqqa, in the province where a Jordanian pilot was taken captive in northeast Syria.

The strikes in Iraq targeted Islamic State units and property in al Qaim, Sinjar, Falluja and Tal Afar.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)