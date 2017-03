An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighbourhood, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

WASHINGTON U.S.-led forces on Sunday conducted eight air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and five strikes on IS targets in Iraq, the U.S. military said in a statement.

In Syria, air strikes centered on the town of Kobani near the Turkish border, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

The strikes in Iraq included IS positions near Sinjar and near Mosul, the task force said.

