WASHINGTON U.S. and coalition forces conducted six air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Syria and another 11 in Iraq in the past 24 hours, the U.S. military said on Saturday.

In Syria, the six strikes targeted three tactical units near Kobani, destroying two fighting positions and damaging one heavy machine gun position.

In Iraq, the strikes took place near Mosul, Tal Afar, Fallujah and Kirkuk, hitting tactical units, buildings and checkpoints as well as vehicles and one weapons cache, the statement said.

All aircraft returned safely to base, the statement added.

