WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 17 airstrikes in Iraq and 11 strikes in Syria since Saturday against Islamic State militants, the U.S. military said on Sunday.

The air strikes in Iraq included four near Ramadi, which was captured by Islamic State forces a week ago, the statement said.

In Syria, strikes hit Islamic State positions near Kobani and near Al Hasakah, the U.S. military said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Andrew Heavens)