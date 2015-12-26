WASHINGTON The United States and its allies conducted 17 air strikes on Christmas Day against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Saturday.

In Syria, coalition military forces conducted five air strikes using attack and remotely piloted aircraft, targeting Islamic State militants near Ar Raqqah, Manbij and Mar'a.

In Iraq, air strikes focused on Islamic State fighting positions near five cities, including Ramadi, where several vehicles were destroyed and two fighting militants wounded. In Sinjar, the strikes destroyed three bridges used by the militants, the statement said.

