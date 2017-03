WASHINGTON The U.S.-lead coalition launched 15 airstrikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

Two strikes in Syria hit near Ar Raqqa and Mar'a, while 15 strikes targeted the militant group near eight cities, including Ramadi, Sinjar and Kisik, the task force said in a statement released on Friday.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Editing by Franklin Paul)