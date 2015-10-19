WASHINGTON A U.S.-led coalition conducted 17 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Sunday and also targeted the militant group in Syria with a single strike near Manbij, according to a statement released on Monday.

The Iraq strikes were concentrated near Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, where they primarily destroyed fighting positions, vehicles and weaponry, according to the Combined Joint Task Force statement.

Four bombardments near the key city of Ramadi also "denied ISIL access to terrain," the statement said, using a military acronym for Islamic State. Four strikes near Sinjar helped destroy two Islamic State command and control posts, while four near Tal Afar wounded an Islamic State fighter.

