WASHINGTON The U.S.-led coalition carried out air strikes on Wednesday on the Iraqi city of Ramadi, which fell to Islamic State militants this week, a senior U.S. State Department official said.

"We have done air strikes today in Ramadi, I have been told," the official told reporters. "When we see targets, we are going to take them out."

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Susan Heavey)